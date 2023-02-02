ICPC arrests Twitter user selling new naira notes





An Abuja-based Twitter user, Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin, with the handle @SimisolaGold and Twitter name Simisola of Lala, has been arrested by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission for offering to sell the new Naira notes.

Omoseyin is yet to mention other members of the syndicate after being arrested on Tuesday, January 31. Spokesperson for the agency, Mrs. Azuka Ogugua told newsmen that the suspect is currently in ICPC detention and is helping the commission with its findings on the criminal trading of the naira and the attendant scarcity and negative economic outcomes being caused by the action.

Ogugua said;