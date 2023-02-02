Man sues woman for $2. 3m after she refused to be his girlfriend after four years of friendship

A man is suing a woman for 1.9million in Singapore for ’emotional trauma’ after she refused to be his girlfriend following the pair’s four-year friendship.

K Kawshigan, a director at drone company D1 Racing, filed two lawsuits against Nora Tan Shu Mei after she rejected him, alleging her actions damaged his ‘stellar reputation’ and caused him to lose at least five business partnerships.

Ms. Tan has filed a counter-suit in which she is seeking money that she says she spent on securing her home from Mr. Kawshigan and on counselling sessions.

The woman says she had to install a digital door viewer, an alarm sensor and a smart video doorbell to protect herself from the unwanted suitor, and is seeking about 900 in total to cover the costs of the equipment and future counselling.

According to Channel News Asia, a magistrates’ court judgment published on January 28 shows that Mr Kawshigan filed two lawsuits against Ms Tan after their friendship broke down when she told him that she…