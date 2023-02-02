Missy Elliott makes history as first female hip-hop artist to be nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame





Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced its 2023 nominees on Feb. 1 and rapper Missy Elliott reached a major milestone as the first female Hip Hop Artist to achieve the honor.

“This is an incredible honor. I’m so humbled and grateful to be counted amongst all the incredible honorees,” Missy said in a press release of the moment. “I’ve spent my career making the kind of music I love and it means so much to know that I have touched others as well.”

The “Lose Control” artist, 51, further noted what it the recognition means to her.

She continued, “But to hear that I am the first female hip hop artist to EVER be nominated into the Rock & Rock Hall of Fame?!? Wow!! This one hits extra different as I hope it opens doors for other female emcees to be recognized!”

Other nominees for the honor include artists such as Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Cyndi Lauper and George Michael. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 Induction Ceremony will take place this fall with date, venue and more…