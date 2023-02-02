Nigerian billionaire, Dozy Mmobuosi ‘closes in on £90m takeover of British football club Sheffield United’





Nigerian technology entrepreneur and billionaire, Dozy Mmobuosi is reportedly ‘closing in on a 90m takeover of British football club , Sheffield United’

The Times report that Mmobuosi, who is valued at around 7billion is the subject of the EFL’s owners’ and directors’ test at present but no problems have been flagged so far.

The Blades are currently pushing for promotion back to the Premier League this season despite being hit by a transfer embargo last month amid financial difficulties.

The club’s embargo, which prevents them buying a player for the next 18 months unless they win promotion, was imposed because the Blades failed to keep up payment instalments on signings.

This included payments to Liverpool for forward Rhian Brewster, who was signed in October 2020 for 23.5m but has failed to live up to expectations or his price tag.

The American Henry Mauriss was close to buying the club last year only for the takeover to collapse after he failed the EFL’s test. However, The…