Nigerian woman strips at banking hall, demands that her ‘missing money’ be returned (video)





A video of a woman who stripped at a banking hall over her ?missing money? has caused a stir after being shared online.

The lady who stripped to her underwear, demanded that her money be returned. She further revealed that the incident has kept her children out of school. She was heard saying in Yoruba;

?Close my account. I don?t want to use it again. Return my money. My children didn?t go to school yesterday, they didn?t go today.?

