Rapper, NBA Youngboy expresses remorse for making violent music, says he now wants to convert to Mormonism





Louisiana-born rap star, NBA Youngboy has expressed remorse over the content of his lyrics and is now looking to turn over a new leaf by converting to Mormonism and changing the direction of his raps.

In an interview with Billboard, the rapper who has been on house arrest opened up on the positive influence the Book of Mormon and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have had on his life lately.

During the interview, he recalled how he first declined to speak with a group of Mormon missionaries who showed up outside his home. But after realizing that he ?wanted help very badly? and ?needed a friend,? YB made the decision to invite them into his home for an impactful conversation when they next showed up at his door.

?It was just cool to see someone with a different mindset that had nothing to do with business or money, just these wonderful souls,? he said.

As a sign of his commitment to the teachings, Youngboy told Billboard he?s planning to further this part of…