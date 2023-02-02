Student, 19, arrested for faking cancer to get huge sums in donations





A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged in Iowa for a charity scam after faking cancer to get donations.

The Eldridge Police Department booked Madison Russo on a first-degree theft charge this week, which carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

She was arrested on Jan. 23, but has since bonded out. She is due back in court on March 2.

The 19-year-old lied on TikTok and GoFundMe to get donations that ran into tens of thousands.

Cops allege Russo lied about 3 different diagnoses that she’d publicly been touting for at least a year, including leukemia, pancreatic cancer and a tumor “the size of a football.”

Throughout much of 2022, Russo had gone viral on TikTok while documenting her health journey, which the authorities are now saying was completely made up, and which entered criminal territory after she raised upwards of $37k on GoFundMe from 439 donors.

On social media, she was often seen adorned in hospital-like paraphernalia: IV…