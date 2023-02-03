Actor Alec Baldwin will appear in court on involuntary manslaughter charges on February 24





A manslaughter charge can be brought if a defendant killed somebody while doing something lawful but was acting negligently or carelessly, prosecutors on the Alec Badwin case have said.

In court documents filed on Tuesday, prosecutors said reckless safety failures were routine on the set.

They said Baldwin failed to attend a mandatory firearms training before filming and made the decision as a producer to work with Gutierrez-Reed, who was an uncertified and inexperienced armorer.

The prosecutors acknowledged that Gutierrez-Reed set up an hour-long subsequent session for Baldwin, but claimed they only completed 30 minutes of it.

‘According to Reed, Baldwin was distracted and talking on his cell phone to his family during the training,’ the prosecutors stated.

A cause statement lists a number of safety failures across a 10-day period, including other misfires on set a camera crew walkout over concerns of a lack of safety. It also described Baldwin putting his finger ‘inside of…