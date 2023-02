Uche Ogbodo has slammed a male Instagram user who said 95% of men will not marry single mothers.

The man had said very few men will marry a woman and accept another man’s child.

Reacting, Uche Ogbodo asked why many people are ?myopic? in reasoning.

She then asked if the same applies to single fathers.

?Or is this mentality aand wickedness towards only single mothers?? she asked.