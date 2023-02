Linda Ikeji’s debut movie, Dark October, is now showing on Netflix from today, Friday, February 3.

Taking to her Instagram page to announce her new feat, Linda Ikeji, the executive producer/producer of the movie, wrote;

Dark October is now showing on Netflix.

Please tell your friends to tell their friends.

And most importantly, I’d like to know what you think about my debut feature film – so let’s have a conversation on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Loads of love,

Linda