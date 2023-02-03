Man arrested for raping mentally challenged neighbour





A 42-year-old man identified as Laison Chitumbwi has been arrested for reportedly raping his 21-year-old mentally challenged neighbour.

The resident of Hatcliffe Extension who is currently detained at Borrowdale Police Station awaiting court appearance, initially proposed a romantic relationship to his victim which she turned down.

It was gathered that he then started sneaking in each time she’s alone to rape her. Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the arrest, adding that the victim has since been referred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for medical examination.

Chakanza said;