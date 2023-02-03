Police rescue 6yr-old child sold for N100,000 in Kaduna

The police in Kaduna state have rescued a 6-year-old stolen child who was sold for N100 000.
According to the spokesperson of the command, DSP Muhammed Jalige, its operatives on the 23rd January, 2023 at about 4am, received a report that one Hajara Ashiru ?f? 6yrs old was missing and the Command immediately mobilized.
The police say its operatives swung into action and one Safiya Iliyasu, 32, who is a neighbour to the parents of the missing child was arrested and interrogated.
?During the course of investigation the following suspects were equally arrested; (1) Hussaina Adamu ?f? 45yrs old of Hayin Mal. Bello and (2) Rukayya Abubakar ?f? 32yrs old of Dirkaniya Quaters Kaduna in connection to the disappearance of the child. The victim was rescued unhurt after having been sold for the sum of One Hundred Thousand Naira (N100,000.00) in which a part payment of Five Thousand Naira (N5,000) was made to the prime suspect Safiya Iliyasu. The victim has since been handed over to her…
