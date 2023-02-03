Police rescue 6yr-old child sold for N100,000 in Kaduna





The police in Kaduna state have rescued a 6-year-old stolen child who was sold for N100 000.

According to the spokesperson of the command, DSP Muhammed Jalige, its operatives on the 23rd January, 2023 at about 4am, received a report that one Hajara Ashiru ?f? 6yrs old was missing and the Command immediately mobilized.

The police say its operatives swung into action and one Safiya Iliyasu, 32, who is a neighbour to the parents of the missing child was arrested and interrogated.