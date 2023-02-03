President Buhari bars govt officials from using private emails for official purposes





President Buhari has barred government officials from using private emails for official purposes.

According to a statement released by presidential aide, Femi Adesina, the President stated this at the State House, Abuja on Thursday, February 2, when he unveiled and launched two new policies developed by the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

While noting that ?the National Policy on Nigeria Government Second-Level Domains is a welcome step in this direction,? he directed that all government officials should refrain from using private emails for official purposes and Federal Public institutions (FPIs) must migrate their websites to the relevant government domains.

The President said that the digital economy sector has been most successful in the diversification of the nation?s economy, saving the Federal Government over N45.7 billion in IT projects clearance.

Linking the two policies to the diversification and prosperity of the economy, President Buhari said the…