President Buhari’s foreign trips are not even enough – Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama says





The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, says contrary to public opinion, President Buhari has not even made enough foreign trips since coming into office in 2015.

Since assuming office in 2015, President Buhari has so far embarked on 55 foreign trips. Many Nigerians have condemned the foreign trips, arguing that they were one too many.

While speaking at a Ministerial briefing in Abuja today February 2, Onyeama said the foreign trips are not enough given the level of consultations the president needs to make with his counterparts in Nigeria?s interest.