President Buhari’s foreign trips are not even enough – Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama says

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, says contrary to public opinion, President Buhari has not even made enough foreign trips since coming into office in 2015.
Since assuming office in 2015, President Buhari has so far embarked on 55 foreign trips. Many Nigerians have condemned the foreign trips, arguing that they were one too many.
While speaking at a Ministerial briefing in Abuja today February 2, Onyeama said the foreign trips are not enough given the level of consultations the president needs to make with his counterparts in Nigeria?s interest.
?It is not true that Buhari?s foreign trips have been too many. I would disagree with that assertion. I would say it is not even enough. You cannot imagine what he achieves with what he does with his personal interactions between him and his foreign counterparts. Buhari is Nigeria?s number one foreign minister and if I had my way, I would say he should even do more trips to more countries because like I said before Buhari…
Source: Linda Ikeji