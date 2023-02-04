All set for LindaIkeji’s Selfmade Woman Conference 2023. See the incredible women who will be attending

The 2023 Selfmade Woman Conference is just a few hours away!

 

The conference will take place on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Balmoral Hall of the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos. Time is 10am till 6pm. 

 

The last Selfmade Woman conference was a huge success, with thousands of ambitious women in attendance.

 

This year’s event promises to be even bigger and more inspiring

There will be breakfast, lunch, entertainment, and so much to learn from our speakers.

 

CEO of Ebonylife Media, MO Abudu, will deliver the keynote speech at the conference. Publisher and author, Betty Irabor,  will be a special guest speaker.

 

Comedienne Anita Asuoha, better known as Real Warri Pikin, will also make a guest appearance.

 

The conference will be moderated by the incredible radio personality and MC, Lolo.

 

Linda Ikeji, the brain behind the Selfmade Woman Conference will also be there.

 

Like all past editions, entry is free and there is no registration for this year’s…



Source: Linda Ikeji

