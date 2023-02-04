Bank hides new Naira notes in vault (video)





A bank hid new Naira notes in their vault while customers couldn’t get access to their money.

The new notes were hidden behind old notes in a video shared online.

In the video, bank workers are seen bringing out the new notes from where they were stacked behind the old notes.

An official can be heard in the video demanding that the new Naira notes that she had seen be loaded in the banks’ Automated Teller Machines so that customers can have access to money.

This comes as many Nigerians battle with cash unavailability.

