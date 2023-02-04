Manchester United ‘expected to pay at least £90m to sign in-demand Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer





Manchester United will have to pay at least 90million if they are to sign Napoli and Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen.

United will be looking to land a forward in the summer transfer window following the acrimonious departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Osimhen is currently one of the most sought-after strikers following his fine form for Napoli and interested clubs will have to pay a significant fee to land him this summer.

According to ESPN, he will cost Erik ten Hag’s United at least 90m, with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain also thought to be interested.

Osimhen has been a vital part of Napoli this season, with the Nigerian international helping to take the club 13 points clear at the top of Serie A.

The 24-year-old leads the goalscoring charts in the league this season with 14 goals, including a thunderbolt volley in last weekend’s win over Roma.

Osimhen joined Napoli from Lille in 2020 for 62.4m, with 43 goals in 82 appearances across all competitions since.

