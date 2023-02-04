May Edochie’s lawyers issue notice of intention to sue Instagram user for superimposing Judy Austin into a family Christmas photo of May and her kids





May Yul-Edochie has issued a notice of intention to sue an Instagram user for editing a family Christmas photo of her and her kids to include her husband’s new wife Judy Austin.

Recall that in December 2022, May shared a photo of her and her kids on Instagram. Instagram user Sarah Chukwukere then took the initial photo and edited it to include her husband Yul Edochie, his new wife Judy Austin, and their son in it.

?Beautiful family? As it should?,? the Instagram user wrote at the time.

Writing to Sarah Chukwukere, May’s lawyer accused the Instagram user of ?defamation and harassment?.

The legal document filed by May’s lawyer stated that Sarah’s edited photo depicted their client “as part of a polygamous family in which she is a co-wife”, something May has made clear several times that she will not be a party to.

The legal document also stated that on a YouTube channel hosted by Daddy Freeze on December 27, Sarah, who was a guest, made some allegations that May failed in her…