Mr Ibu and his sons explain his relationship with TikToker Chioma Jasmine following allegations by his wife that she is his side chic (video)





Mr Ibu and his sons have denied allegations that Chioma Jasmine is the actor’s side chic, not his daughter as widely believed.

Mr Ibu’s second wife, Stella Maris, released a video accusing Mr Ibu of physical assault, neglect, and infidelity. In the video, she and Ibu are seen engaging in a confrontation over ?Chioma?.

She also said in the video that Mr Ibu beat her up after coming home from his girlfriend’s house.

This led to allegations that Chioma is Ibu’s girlfriend, not his daughter.

Mr Ibu and his sons reacted to the allegations by stating that Chioma Jasmine is the actor’s adopted daughter.

Ibu’s first and second sons also called out their father’s second wife Stella Maris. They alleged that her recent social media revelations is because she wants money.

They accused her of dividing their family and abandoning their father when he was sick. They claim she questioned why so much money should be spent on Mr Ibu’s drugs and hospital bills when he was ill.

They said…