Teacher ‘had sex with 12-year-old student’ at school after making her stay back for ‘tutorials’





A teacher has been arrested for allegedly having sex with a 12-year-old student whom he called his ?girlfriend? ? in a classroom multiple times, police say.

David Augustine Hodge Jr., 30, from Florida, USA, was charged on Wednesday, February 1 with four counts of engaging in sexual acts with a child after the girl?s parents discovered the alleged abuse and reported him.

According to NBC 6, police accused Hodge, a science teacher and chess club mentor at West Homestead K-8 Center, of grooming the girl, who is now 13, in October last year.

He and the girl first started messaging each other via text and Instagram about school-related topics but the conversations shifted to a sexual nature, police say.

The girl told police that she and Hodge eventually started exchanging nude photos.

In November, Hodge allegedly asked the girl to start meeting him in a classroom on Friday afternoons after chess club finished. He told the student to tell her parents she was staying late for tutoring,…