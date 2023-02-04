Tennis star Nick Kyrgios admits assaulting ex girlfriend in act of “stupidity” but avoids conviction

Tennis star, Nick Kyrgios has pleaded guilty to assaulting his ex-girlfriend in Australia.

A magistrate in the tennis star’s hometown of Canberra did not record a conviction against the 27-year-old, describing the common assault as an act of “stupidity” and “frustration” but said it was not premeditated.

Magistrate Jane Campbell also dismissed the offence on the basis that it was at the low end of seriousness for a common assault. A psychologist told the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) Magistrates Court that Kyrgios had suffered severe depression, suicidal ideation and insomnia in the past but his mental health had improved.

The 2022 Wimbledon runner-up had pushed his former girlfriend to the ground during an argument in January 2021.

On Friday February 3, Kyrgios’ psychologist, Sam Borenstein, said in a written report and testimony by phone the tennis star had suffered major depressive episodes in the past and had used alcohol and drugs to cope.

His mental health had led to…