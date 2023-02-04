Third year student stabbed to death allegedly by her boyfriend





A third-year student of Tshwane University of Technology has died after she was allegedly stabbed by her boyfriend.

Ntokozo Mayenzi Xaba, 20, was allegedly stabbed to death by Ngcebo Thusi on February 2, 2023, in her student residence in Ekhaya Junction, Pretoria.

Ntokozo?s friends notified security at her student accommodation after not being able to reach her phone.

Security personnel went to inspect Ntokozo?s apartment and upon arrival, they found her dead with multiple stab wounds on her upper body.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) were notified and after further investigation a male suspect was arrested on a charge for murder.

The suspect is believed to be Ntokozo?s boyfriend and he was the last person she was seen with before she died.

The motive behind the murder has not yet been established at this stage.