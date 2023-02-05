Father sentenced to life imprisonment for raping his 4-year-old daughter in Delta



The Delta State High Court sitting in Asaba and presided over by Honourable Justice Flora Ngozi Azinge, has sentenced a 28-year-old father, Amechi Ogo, to life imprisonment for raping his four-year-old daughter. The Delta State High Court sitting in Asaba and presided over by Honourable Justice Flora Ngozi Azinge, has sentenced a 28-year-old father, Amechi Ogo, to life imprisonment for raping his four-year-old daughter.

The defendant was arraigned on a charge of rape for having unlawful carnal of his child at Asaba on 31st May 2018, contrary to Section 218 of the Criminal Code Law of Delta State.

The prosecution led by the Director of Sexual Offences Unit, Ministry of Justice, Mrs P.U. Akamagwuna told the court that the defendant came home on a fateful day and demanded for sex from his wife. When his wife turned him down and left the house on an errand, the defendant forced himself on his four-year-old daughter. He was caught in the act by a neighbour and fled the scene.

The police subsequently arrested him. Defendant made a confessional statement which was tendered in court.

In his trial, defendant retracted the confessional statement and denied committing the offence.

Delivering…