Linda Ikeji’s movie, #DarkOctober ranking Number 1 on Nelfilx in Nigeria!





Linda Ikeji’s debut movie, Dark October is No. 1 on Netflix in Nigeria.

The movie brought out the emotional side of many who have seen it, and some cried ??non-stop.” Watch videos here and here

Dark October also trended number 1 on Twitter, and most users had nice things to say about the movie. read here

One user wrote:?This movie #darkoctober by lindaikeji, nicely done, brought me to tears remembering the gory events.”

Another wrote; DarkOctober by Lindaikeji is a massive wake up call to every Nigerian that we need to do better in our society. These uprisings should not bring out the beast in us.”

Dark October is now streaming on Netflix? Make sure you watch!

Let’s not forget the message we are trying to pass?. ??NO TO JUNGLE JUSTICE.”