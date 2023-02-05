Makerere University student drowns in swimming pool while trying to save a child





Makerere University in Uganda is mourning the demise of one of its students, Emmanuel Wamono, who drowned in a swimming pool while trying to save a child.

It was gathered that the regrettable incident occurred at Mountain Inn Hotel in Mbale on Saturday, February 4, 2023.

The late Wamono was a 3rd year electrical engineering student and a resident of Livingstone Hall.

Makerere University Dean of Students Winifred Kabumbuli, confirmed the sad news in a letter addressed to the university community.