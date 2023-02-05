NDLEA apprehends Europe-bound Nigerian man with cocaine and heroin concealed in his travelling bag (video)





A Nigerian man based in Athens, Greece, Iwuozor Edward Chinedu, has been arrested by NDLEA operatives at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport with cocaine and heroin with a gross weight of 1.30kgs and 900grams respectively concealed in his bag.

A statement released by NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, says Chinedu was debarked from an Ethiopian airline flight on Friday 3rd February after officers in the tarmac team of NDLEA intercepted two bags during a secondary check exercise at the foot of the aircraft.