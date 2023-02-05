NDLEA arrests pregnant woman with hard drugs concealed in radio sets which her sister asked to be sent to Dubai; uncovers banned substances concealed inside containers of body creams (videos)





Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA stationed at the NAHCO export shed of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport on January 30, arrested a pregnant woman, Mrs. Sylvester Gloria Onome, after 800grams of skunk were discovered concealed in two small radio sets she was sending to Dubai, United Arab Emirate.

The spokesperson of the agency, Femi Babafemi, shared a video of the banned substances concealed inside the radio sets and pointed out that investigations showed that it was the sister of the suspect that gave her the radio sets to help her send to Dubai through the airport.

??See reason why nobody should give you any package to help send or give someone abroad? Not even this small radio set is spared from desperate bids to conceal drugs for export. Trust no one. This particular case is sister to sister as discovered by officers”

In a related development, NDLEA operatives at the same airport on the same day intercepted a consignment going to…