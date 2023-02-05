Suspected ritualist apprehended with human skull in Niger state





Men of the Niger State Police Command have arrested a suspected ritualist, 38-year-old Abdulrahman Woru, for being in possession of a human skull at Babana, Borgu Local Government Area of the state on January 24.

In a statement released, the spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, said the suspect who resides in Babana, is from Gbesewona village of Benin Republic.

According to Abiodun;

When a search was conducted in his house a human skull, three pieces of suspected human ribs, two idols and cash sum of 5000 CFA of Benin Rep currency were recovered. During interrogation, he confessed that the human skull recovered belonged to him. He claimed that he migrated from Benin Rep to Nigeria about four years ago for his business, without any immigration document, and that he is a traditional medicine practitioner.?

Abiodun also said the suspect further claimed that he recently travelled to Benin Rep, and while entering Nigeria, he saw a bag on the road with the…