Two Nigerian men arrested with drugs worth over N6m in India

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested two Nigerian nationals who were allegedly actively involved in supplying narcotic substances near schools and colleges across the city.

The ANC in a statement on Friday, February 3, said they had received information about a cartel that supplies narcotic substances to school and college students.

The Nigerian nationals arrested from Sahar village in Andheri were identified as Ndubuisi Uma Aja, 23, and Nwoye Godswill Onyekachi, 23.

“We have recovered 55 grams of mephedrone (MD) from both the accused and are further probing the links – to whom the contraband was supplied and how it reaches the schools and colleges,” said Lakhmi Gautam, joint commissioner, (Crime).

The 55 grams of mephedrone seized from the duo is worth R11,00,000. According to ANC, both suspects are actively involved in supply of the contraband.

The action was taken by ANC following the directives given by Mumbai Police Commissioner, Vivek…