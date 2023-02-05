US Military shoots down Chinese surveillance Balloon over Atlantic ocean after days of flying over sensitive American military sites (videos)





The US Military shot down a suspected Chinese surveillance ballon on Saturday afternoon, February 4, after it flew across sensitive American military sites several days this week.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) closed down airspace over parts of North Carolina and South Carolina on Saturday amid reports that the Biden administration was considering shooting down a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon. US leader, Joe Biden had faced calls to shoot down the balloon ever since it was first spotted hovering over Montana on Wednesday February 1, but national security officials had declined to do so, citing concerns that the risk to civilians on the ground from debris outweighs the potential surveillance China could obtain.

On Saturday, as the balloon was spotted over the Carolinas, the FAA ordered all planes in the area to be grounded after reports that Biden was considering a plan to shoot out the balloon as it approached the Atlantic Ocean. Shortly after, the…