APC Governors never visited Buhari over ASUU strike and salaries owed to civil servants but are now visiting over Naira redesign

Former Senator and media mogul, Ben Bruce has questioned why Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress are visiting President Muhammadu Buhari over Naira redesign.
In a tweet he shared, Ben Bruce wondered why these Governors who he claimed never visited Buhari over ASUU strikes and salaries owed to civil servants, are now visiting him over Naira redesign.
He went on to state that he supports Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, over the new monetary policy. Ben Bruce tweeted;
?But why are the APC Governors visiting Buhari over the Naira redesign? How many times did they visit Buhari when they refused to pay salaries of civil servants? When 3 million students were at home over ASUU strike, they did not visit. Emefiele is on track. I support him!?
