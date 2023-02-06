APC Governors never visited Buhari over ASUU strike and salaries owed to civil servants but are now visiting over Naira redesign





Former Senator and media mogul, Ben Bruce has questioned why Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress are visiting President Muhammadu Buhari over Naira redesign.

In a tweet he shared, Ben Bruce wondered why these Governors who he claimed never visited Buhari over ASUU strikes and salaries owed to civil servants, are now visiting him over Naira redesign.

He went on to state that he supports Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, over the new monetary policy. Ben Bruce tweeted;