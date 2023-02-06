Buhari condemns terrorist attack on Katsina vigilantes





President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the attack on vigilantes at Yargoje forest in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

It was reported earlier that the terrorists on Friday, February 3, ambushed a convoy of vigilantes in the forest as they went to recover stolen cows and killed over 40.

Most of the victims were volunteers from neighbouring Bakori Local Government Area of the State, who had regrouped and attempted to recover rustled livestock that was carted away by the terrorists from their area.

Reacting to the attack two days after via a statement issued by his media aide, Garba Shehu, President Muhammadu Buhari commiserated with the families of the victims. He stated that their sacrifices won’t be in vain.

