Court remands Lagos lecturer for alleged incest





A Lagos State University of Technology formerly (LASPOTECH) lecturer has been remanded in custody of Kirikiri Correctional Centre for allegedly defiling his 10-year-old daughter.

The lecturer (names withheld) who is accused of having carnal knowledge of the minor since 2018, was arraigned on a two- count charge last Friday bordering on defilement and sexual assault by penetration before Magistrate Bola Osunsanmi.

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) said the lecturer was arrested following a tip off from a Mandated Reporter on the allegation that he was having unlawful sexual intercourse with his biological daughter.

Mother of the survivor further revealed that her husband stopped being intimate with her in 2018 and anytime she tries to address it, it always resulted in him physically assaulting her. It was further gathered that the last abuse happened on the 30th of December, 2022.

Magistrate Osunsanmi did not take his plea, and she ordered his…