Man who slumped and died inside bank in Delta identified as a building material merchant

The man who slumped and died inside a bank in Agbor, Ika Local Government Area of Delta State, has been identified as Mr Vincent Igweh, a building material merchant.

Sources revealed that late Igweh went to the Bank in Agbor for some transactions, but unfortunately, after spending hours unattended to due to the crowd, collapsed. He was rushed to St. John Catholic Hospital, Agbor where he was confirmed dead.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, SP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the incident said the deceased was waiting to collect his Automated Teller Machine card at the bank.

Receiving sympathizers at the deceased?s residence in Andy Iyama Street, Agbor, his wife said she got a call to come to Catholic Hospital, Agbor, adding that when she got there, she discovered that her husband who left the house that morning hale and healthy was dead and had already been taken to the mortuary.

Some of the sympathizers, in their speech, maintained that the ugly incident is…