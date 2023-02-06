Nigerian singer, Tems parties with Jay-Z, Beyonce and many more at the star-studded Roc Nation pre-grammy brunch (video)





Nigerian singer, Tems was one of the big stars at the annual Roc Nation pre-Grammy brunch which was hosted by Roc Nation founder, Jay-Z and his wife Beyonc.

At one point, the singer was spotted chatting with Jay-Z and Beyonce at the star-studded which took place at a private residence in Bel Air on Saturday, February 4.

Some of the A-listers in attendance included Lil? Kim, DJ Khaled, Lil Uzi Vert, Tyler the Creator, Benny The Butcher, Victor Cruz, Tems, nitta, Winnie Harlow, Miguel, Giveon, Coco Jones, Offset, DJ Khaled, Lil? Kim, Swizz Beats, Giggs, Tyler The Creator, 2 Chainz, Halle Bailey, Normani, Ella Mai, Chloe Bailey, Snoh Aalegra, Lil? Baby, Kelly Rowland and many more.

<blockquote class=”instagram-media” data-instgrm-permalink=”https://www.instagram.com/reel/CoSpF9kAFgC/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading” data-instgrm-version=”14″ style=” background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin:…