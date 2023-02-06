PSC suspends promotion of 8 police commissioners for snubbing ‘mandatory’ interview





The Police Service Commission (PSC) has suspended the promotion of eight police commissioners to the rank of assistant inspector general for allegedly snubbing a mandatory interview.

At the 18th plenary meeting which was held in Abuja, on Thursday, February 2, and Friday, February 3, it was also decided that the promotion of 11 deputy commissioners of police to commissioners will be suspended.

Ikechukwu Ani, PSC spokesperson said in a statement on Sunday, February 5, that the officers refused to appear before the commission to appear before it to ?ascertain their suitability for the new offices?.

