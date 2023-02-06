See all the outfits Beyonce wore at the Grammys 2023

Beyonce wore wore three jaw-dropping outfits at the Grammy Awards event on Sunday night, Feb. 5.

 

As she posed with her Grammy Award trophies, the singer wore a peachy cream velvet gown with a deep V-cut that exposed a metallic gold bustier underneath. 

 

The gown included plenty of unconventional details, like the off-the-shoulder neckline that rose into a structured cone that encapsulated the singer, a thigh-high leg slit that revealed matching velvet leggings and wedge heels underneath, plus opera-length gloves. 

 

She finished the look with a flat disc-like hat in gold, which nearly resembled her golden gramophone statuettes.

 

The mother-of-three made a quick outfit swap for her fashionably late arrival to the ceremony, where she looked gorgeous in a corset Gucci gown featuring a champagne-colored bodice and a metallic silver skirt with a high leg slit and ruffled hem. She paired the look with black leather opera gloves, silver strappy heels, and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

 

Source: Linda Ikeji

