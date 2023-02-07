16 Nigerians shot dead in Burkina Faso





The Jam?iyyatu Ansariddeen Attijaniyya of Nigeria has said their adherents were shot dead allegedly by Burkina Faso soldiers on their way to the home country of their leader, Sheikhul-islam Alhaji Ibrahim Niasse in Senegal.

Sayyidi Mohammad AlQasim Yahaya, national secretary of the movement, who disclosed this at a news conference on Sunday, February 5, 2023 in Abuja, also called for arrest and prosecution of all those behind the dastardly act.

According to him, report made available to the leadership of the movement in Nigeria indicated that the delegation of Nigerians in convoy of luxurious mini-buses on a fateful day were stopped by Burkinabe army on patrol and made to disembark from the buses, ?randomly selected and cold-bloodedly shot to death in a most horrendous display of bestiality,”

Yahaya added that 16 of them were killed while some vehicles and their occupants are yet to be accouted for.

?The Jam?iyyatu Ansaariddeen Attijjaniyya (JAMAA) is an Islamic Organization…