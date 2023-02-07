Kaduna, Kogi, Zamfara state governments drag FG to Supreme court over Naira scarcity





The governments of Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamfara states have dragged the Federal government before the Supreme Court, seeking a restraining order to stop the full implementation of the policy surrounding the newly redesigned Naira notes.

The Central Bank of Nigeria in October 2022 announced plans to redesign the 200, 500, and 1000 Naira notes. The apex bank gave January 31 as the deadline for the swapping of the old notes. However, the inability of many Nigerians to access the newly redesigned notes forced the bank to extend the deadline to February 10. Today, many Nigerians find it hard to access money as most banks they visit claim they do not have the new Naira notes to offer.

Worried by this development, the Kogi, Kaduna, and Zamfara state governments have through their lawyer, AbdulHakeem Uthman Mustapha (SAN), filed a motion ex-parte urging the apex court to grant them an interim injunction stopping the Federal Government either by itself or acting through the CBN, the…