Teacher wins lawsuit against school that sacked him for sending porn to senior staff members





Kenya’s Employment and Labour Relations court has ruled in favour of a teacher who was sacked by Riara Group of Schools, for emailing pornographic content to senior members of staff on two occasions.

Apollo Amanya who was hired on June 10, 2019, was sacked on March 18, 2021, for sharing nude pictures in breach of the school?s e-learning policy. He filed a lawsuit against the school for unfair dismissal.

During the trial, the school told the court that Amanya had between February 24 and 25, 2021, sent unsolicited pornographic materials to several senior members of staff.

According to the school, sharing of pornographic content was in contravention of its e-learning guidelines which Amanya was aware of.

However, defending himself in court, Amanya disclosed that his email was hacked and he reported the matter to the police after he learned of the intrusion. He further revealed that despite changing the password, another set of images was circulated from the same email account on…