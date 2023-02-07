Two Nigerian men arrested in India for allegedly duping 60 women on matrimonial sites by posing as doctors and engineers



Two Nigerian nationals have been arrested in India for allegedly duping at least 60 women from different states, of millions of rupees on matrimonial websites.

The suspects identified as Martin Valentom and Tony Ifeanyi, were arrested by Gurugram police from Delhi’s Duraj Vihar and Mohan Garden respectively on Monday night, February 6, 2023.

Police said the fraud came to light when a woman from Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh, living on rent in DLF Phase 2, lodged a police complaint on February 2, stating that she was duped of ?70,000.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police, (crime), said they formed teams and started investigating the case. ?A man approached the victim through a matrimonial website and introduced himself as Kuma Jordan ? a pilot based in Bangalore in July last year. After chatting for a few days, he told the victim that he is from France after which she stopped talking to him,? he said.

The woman alleged that in July 2022, she accepted a request…