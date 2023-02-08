24-year-old woman remanded for allegedly burning her cousin and boyfriend to death in suspected love triangle



A 24-year-old woman suspected to have set ablaze an apartment in Kampala, Uganda, killing two people has been charged in court and remanded to prison.

Susan Kaitesi was arraigned before Nabweru Chief Magistrate?s Court and charged with two counts of murder and another count of arson.

She?s accused of burning to death her 24-year-old cousin, Patricia Arinda and 27-year-old boyfriend, Ivan Lukonge, in what police described as a love triangle.

The incident happened on January 12, 2023, at Jinja Karoli Kawempe Zone ?A? Ward in Nabweru Kawempe Division Kampala District.

Kaitesi allegedly locked up the victims in her apartment bedroom before setting it ablaze.

The suspect is said to have run away from the inferno while telling anyone within the vicinity that a gas explosion had taken place.

The neighbours and police rescue team, however, found the bedroom locked. When they broke into the bedchamber, they discovered two corpses. The gas cooker was intact and bedroom keys…