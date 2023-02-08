9-year-old Nigerian boy, David Balogun becomes one of the youngest ever high school graduates





A 9-year-old from Pennsylvania’s Bucks County who has graduated from high school and is now attending college says his impressive feat is one that other young kids can achieve as well.

David became the youngest student to graduate from Reach Cyber Charter School, based in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and is now taking classes at Bucks County Community College.

“I would say that you should know what you’re good at and what you’re not good at, because if you’re not good at a subject, you shouldn’t be put down that you didn’t get an A-plus in that subject,” David Balogun told “Good Morning America.”

“If you’re not that good at that subject but if you’re good at, let’s say, all your other subjects or most of your other subjects, you can still excel and graduate at a young age.”

David embarked on an accelerated program and studied year round, embracing a variety of subjects.

“As my mom puts it, my favorite subject is learning new things,” David said. “Whether it’s art, math, science,…