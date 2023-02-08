Access Bank introduces the “Love is More” Campaign for Valentine season to celebrate its customers





Access Bank customers are in for a treat this Valentine season, as the retail giant is offering several discounts and mouth-watering freebies on its retail products and services to celebrate customers in this season of love.

The Valentine season campaign, tagged “Love is More,” will run from February 1 through March 11, 2023.

Robert Giles, senior retail advisor, retail banking, Access Bank, told reporters at the campaign’s debut, “ Valentine season provides us with another opportunity to demonstrate our love and appreciation for our customers for the years of loyalty and support for the bank. We are using this opportunity to thank our customers for their commitment to Access Bank. We value our customers and non-customers who rely on our services and products to conduct seamless banking activities, and we wish everyone the best of this season.”

Commenting further on the campaign, Njideka Esomeju, Group Head, Consumer Banking, Access Bank, said, “In the spirit of the…