Two Nigerian men arrested over theft of car parts in South Africa





Two Nigerian men have been arrested by the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) in connection with the theft of motor vehicle parts at the South African Police Service (SAPS) vehicle pound in Benoni, Gauteng.

EMPD spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Kelebogile Thepa, in a statement on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, said a third suspect, also linked to the crime, showed police where he planned to sell the stolen parts.

“On Monday, 6 February 2023 at about 9 am, the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department in conjunction with the South African Police Service (SAPS) Benoni, arrested two Nigerian male suspects aged 30 and 40 years old as accomplices to committing a crime, related to the stolen motor vehicle parts case, that occurred at the SAPS vehicle pound in Benoni,? Thepa said.

“The EMPD members with the SAPS detectives, conducted an operation to arrest more suspects involved in the theft of motor vehicle parts, from the Van Rhyn Deep SAPS13 vehicle pound.

?Law enforcers were led…