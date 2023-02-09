Abia State Govt fumes over plans to install ‘Emir of Aba

A press statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Chris Ezem, said such proposal was strange, illegal, and had no authorization.

The statement issued on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, read;

?The attention of Government of Abia State has been drawn to a proposed coronation of one Sarki Shehu Bello 11 as the Emir of Aba Emirate Council without recourse to Government,? the statement read.

“Government wishes to warn all involved in this unauthorized and illegal coronation to stop forthwith or be prepared to face the full weight of the law

“Government hereby directs the immediate cancellation of the proposed illegal coronation as there is nothing like Aba Emirate Council in the State. Government further warns all residents in the state especially those resident in Aba to be law abiding.

