Anambra court sentences woman to 21 years imprisonment for forcing 4 underaged girls into prostitution

The Children, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Chief Magistrate Court, sitting in Awka, Anambra State, has sentenced a 35-year-old woman, Success James, to prison for offences of child labor, child exploitation, abduction of children and child stealing.

The convict was earlier apprehended at Onitsha and arraigned before the Chief Magistrate Court in Awka, sometime in December, 2022, for abducting four teenage girls and subjecting them to child labour and sexual exploitation.

The teenage girls were rescued by the Anambra State Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Hon Ify Obinabo, in collaboration with police operatives in December, 2022.

The victims, aged between 13 and 15 years old, all from Akwa Ibom State, were rescued during a raid operation in a brothel in Delta State owned and managed by the convict.

The convict prosecuted before the Court on an 8-count charge of conspiracy, other offences bothering on child labour, sexual exploitation and child stealing,…