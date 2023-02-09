FBI arrests three people including a man and his wife over an alleged £1.9million PPE fraud





Three people have reportedly been arrested as part of an international investigation into PPE fraud worth millions of pounds in the UK.

A man in his 50s, his wife, and a 39-year-old man were arrested after searches of two properties in Loughborough, Leicestershire, and a third in Lytham St Annes, Lancashire, on Wednesday.

Together they are believed to have defrauded companies worldwide of 1.9 million, with a number of high-value items recovered in the property searches, including a car, jewellery, watches, and appliances, as well as evidence of significant cash purchases.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) said the man in his 50s is believed to have set up a UK company solely to run a fraudulent scheme allowing him to profit from personal protective equipment shortages at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

His wife is believed to have helped launder the proceeds, while the third man is believed to have aided the scheme.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) said the man in his 50s is…