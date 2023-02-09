Kogi Governor’s nephew and four others remanded in prison

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, arraigned Ali Bello, a nephew of Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, before Justice Obiora Egwuatu of a Federal High Court Abuja.

Bello was docked alongside Abba Adauda, Yakubu Siyaka Adabenege, Iyada Sadat, Rashida Bello (at large) on 18 count charge bordering on criminal misappropriation and money laundering to the tune of N3,081,804,654.00 (Three Billion, Eighty One Million, Eight Hundred and Four Thousand, Six Hundred and Fifty Four Naira, Channels report.

Count one of the charge reads ?That you, ALI BELLO, ABBA ADAUDU, YAKUBU SIYAKA ADABENEGE, IYADA SADAT, RASHIDA BELLO (at large) sometime in June, 2020 in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court procured E- Traders International Limited to retain the aggregate sum of N3,081,804,654.00 (Three…