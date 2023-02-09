School principal and gym teacher fired after allegedly having sex romps on campus





An elementary school principal and a gym teacher from Georgia, USA who engaged in a years-long affair have both been fired after allegedly having sex on school grounds.

Some of the sexcapades between Banks County Elementary School Principal Dana Simmons, who is married, and physical education teacher Dylan Charles were even caught on camera by Charles? wife, WSB-TV reported, citing an internal report that was conducted by an external firm.

The school affair came to light after Simmons accused Charles of accessing secret school district information either by bugging her office or having a source inside the county?s school board, the report issued at the end of January 2023 states.

After that issue was settled, Charles looked for district officials and admitted to having an affair with Simmons and said they even had sex at the elementary school, as well as off-campus, the report states.

Simmons reportedly claimed at first the two only had an ?inappropriate friendship? and…